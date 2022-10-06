Cowra Guardian

Veterans golf player numbers drop because of forecast rain

By Lester Black
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:18pm
With constant rain on the preceding day and further rain forecast for Thursday, October 6, the number of entrants were reduced to 20 players in the Veterans Stableford event in holes one through to nine.

