Veterans golf player numbers drop because of forecast rain

With constant rain on the preceding day and further rain forecast for Thursday, October 6, the number of entrants were reduced to 20 players in the Veterans Stableford event in holes one through to nine.
The threatening rain did not prevail and the contestants enjoyed a great Golf Course and produced some good golf.
Congratulations to Ken Harcombe, who performed exceptionally steady and good golf to be the clear winner in the Veterans nine hole event on 19 points just ahead of the Veterans runner up Colin Neilsen with 18 points.
Ken Harcombe then went on win the Pro Comp and also win the nearest the pin on the 7th hole.
The Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
19 Ken Harcombe (13).
18 Colin Neilsen (19).
17 Robert Vidulich (23).
17 Paul Jones (5).
17 Chris Baratto (16) *.
*On a countback.
The listed prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps, had a field of 29 starters, including Veterans.
It was a closely contest event with Nicky Basson winning with 38 points followed by three players with 37 points with their order of merit decided on a count back.
The prize winners were:
1st Ken Harcombe 38.
2nd Paul Jones 37.
3rd Colin Neilsen 36.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores: Robert Vidulich 35, Cheryl McKeown 34, Hoff Grambeau 34, Hoff Grambeau 34, Elwyn Ward, Michael Miller 33, Steve Johnstone 32.
NEAREST THE PIN.
Hole 7 sponsored by Nicky Basson - Won by Ken Harcombe 600cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd - Won by Cheryl McKeown 788cm.
