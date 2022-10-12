Endless entertainment Advertising Feature

The woodchop is a time honoured event and a fan favourite at the Cowra Spring Show. Picture supplied

Locals and visitors alike are set to experience a show like no other when the gates open at the 2022 Cowra Spring Show. This year's Show promises to be full of fun activities for all ages with the addition of several new sections and some extremely exciting attractions making their way to Cowra.

Secretary for Cowra Show Society, Graham Eddy, said that everyone was excited ahead of the event and that the crowd should check out everything on offer around the grounds.



"This year we will be hosting the Lawn Mower Racing circuit finals again, so make sure you come down and watch the action, he said. "Friday evening plays host to Roof Top Express, along with the Adam Brand and Brittany Maggs Concert, but visitors should note that the concert tickets are in addition to the gate price."

Everyone's favourite rides and displays will be on offer at the 2022 Cowra Spring Show. Picture supplied

Graham said that Saturday promises more fun and action for everyone. "You will be able to climb the Base Zero wall, watch the amazing performances of the Dino-Larious comedy show and Dillo's Dance Time, see the reptile display, and enjoy the concerts of local entertainers throughout the day," he said. "This year we have a picnic area for you to sit and enjoy, and don't forget the demolition Derby along with the many more attractions that will be available and included in your gate ticket."



The usual events will of course be held throughout the Show including the horse events, shearing, and woodchop, while the freshly renovated Heritage Pavilion will be packed with plenty of entries into a wide range of competitions including arts and crafts, food and produce, and junior sections.

On Saturday night the fireworks will kick off at 8.30pm and are sure to be a crowd favourite. The night will also play host to the raucous six-piece party band from Melbourne, Northeast Party House, who will entertain the crowd. Again visitors are reminded there is an additional charge for this concert. Tickets for the concerts across the weekend are available from Ticketek with pricing as follows:



Adam Hills and Brittany Maggs- $50 per person

Northeast Party House- $50 per person

The Rooftop Express Show is guaranteed to be crowd pleaser on Friday night. Picture supplied

Rooftop Express Show



A highlight of the Cowra Spring Show this is the year will be the Rooftop Express Show- a first class, Wild West Arena show that features brumbies, brahmans and plenty of family fun.



The Rooftop Express Show is bringing their Heroes of the Outback to Cowra with some highly refined and visually enchanting stunts, true blue Australian comedy and awe-inspiring horsemanship. Its loveable bush characters and amusing storyline also encourages crowd participation.