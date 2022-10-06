Cowra Guardian

The Carcoar Cup Running Festival is back with Alex Matthews It's been a while, but now's the time to strap on the boots and get ready for the Carcoar Cup

Updated October 6 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:13am
These young runners in the Carcoar Cup for Kids in 2016 are all a lot bigger now.

It's time to blow the dust off your runners and grab yourself a few new pairs of socks because the Carcoar Cup Running Festival is returning November 12-13.

