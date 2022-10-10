Cowra Guardian

Defendant with "long term drug problem" placed on Correction Order

October 10 2022 - 9:00pm
A Cowra woman with what a Local Court magistrate described as having had a "long term drug problem" was placed on 12 month Community Correction Orders by the court on October 5.

