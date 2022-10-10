Defendant with "long term drug problem" placed on Correction Order

A Cowra woman with what a Local Court magistrate described as having had a "long term drug problem" was placed on 12 month Community Correction Orders by the court on October 5.
Samantha Brooks, 33, of Thomas Street, Cowra appeared before the court charged with common assault, contravening an apprehended violence order and breaching a Conditional Release Order.
No action was taken on the breach which was imposed after Brooks was charged with contravening an apprehended violence order in 2021.
Brooks entered a guilty please to the offences.
"You obviously had a long term drug problem. You are taking steps to resolve but long term problems take a long time to resolve," Magistrate Janet Wahlquist told Brooks.
Police documents reveal Brooks was charged after a noise complaint lead them to visit a Cowra motel at 3.16am on July 27 this year.
When they arrived police could hear Brooks and a male in a room at the motel.
Documents reveal that police spoke to a witness at the motel who said he was sleeping in his car as Brooks and her victim had been fighting for several hours.
At the door to her motel room police could see Brooks' victim lying on a bed with several lacerations to his body visible.
The victim initially told police "I've been attacked, she scratched me and stuff" but later when asked to make a statement told police "It was consensual. I don't want her arrested. I like it".
Brooks told police the scratches were caused by the victim attempting to climb through the window of their motel room after the couple locked themselves out.
Police put to the court that both parties were severely affected by an unknown substance at the time.
