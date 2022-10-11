Cowra Guardian

Fined $1800 and banned from driving

October 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fined $1800 and banned from driving

A Cowra woman who failed to appear in the Local Court to answer a charge of mid range drink driving will receive notice in the mail that she has been fined $1800 for the offence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.