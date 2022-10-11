Fined $1800 and banned from driving

A Cowra woman who failed to appear in the Local Court to answer a charge of mid range drink driving will receive notice in the mail that she has been fined $1800 for the offence.
Magistrate Janet Wahlquist determined the penalty in the absence of Laura Shingles when she failed to appear to answer the charge on October 5.
In addition to her fine Shingles will be notified she has been disqualified from driving for nine months backdated to September 4.
When Shingles is re-eligible for a licence she will have to install an interlock device in any vehicle she drives for a further 24 months.
Police documents tendered to the court reveal Shingles, 26 of Wellington Street was stopped on Redfern Street about 2.15am on September 5, returning a positive roadside breath test.
A breath analysis conducted at Cowra Police Station revealed Shingles had a blood alcohol reading of 0.123.
According to documents tabled in court Shingles told police she had four drinks of a rum and cola mix earlier in the evening and had been at home asleep before leaving home to pick up a friend.
Shingles said she had consumed the four drinks between 5pm and 10pm on the evening of September 4.
