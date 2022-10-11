Canowindra man fined $2900 for firearm offences

Despite appearing in court with an unblemished record a former Canowindra man charged with firearm offences has been fined $2900.
"You must have known you were not allowed to own a firearm without a licence," magistrate Janet Wahlquist told 66-year-old Alan William John McDonald, formerly of Belmore Street, Canowindra.
McDonald, who now resides at Basin View on the South Coast, plead guilty to two charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm, two of possessing an unregistered firearm, one of not keeping a firearm safely, one of possessing ammunition without holding a licence and one of possessing a prohibited weapon.
The court was told McDonald had kept the firearms as mementos which did not reassure Ms Wahlquist.
"Although they're only mementos there are people out there who want to use these devices for criminal purposes," Ms Wahlquist said.
"That's why we have laws in regards to firearms."
She said these laws ensured Australia did not have the same number of gun deaths as countries like the United States.
"You had them for a long time when you would have known you should not," Ms Wahlquist told McDonald.
He was fined $500 each on the charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm and $500 each on the charges of possessing an unregistered firearm. In addition he was placed on 12 month Community Corrections Orders on each charge.
On a charge of not keeping a firearm safe he was convicted and fined $300.
A $300 penalty and conviction was imposed for possessing ammunition and a further $300 fine for possessing a prohibited weapon.
According to police documents a search of McDonald's Canowindra premises revealed he was in possession of two .22 calibre rifles, a silencer and 45 rounds of .22 calibre amunition.
Police said the two rifles were located in the bottom of a wardrobe and the ammunition was located on a shelf, clearly visible from inside McDonald's bedroom.
McDonald made full admissions to owning all the items located.
