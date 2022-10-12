Banned driver "not a great one for rules"

Twice a man charged with mid range drink driving was offered an opportunity to take part in the Traffic Offenders Program and twice he declined when he appeared at Cowra Local Court on October 5.
Magistrate Janet Wahlquist told the man, Blake Anthony Muntz, that doing the program would assist her with determining a penalty but Muntz still declined the offer.
The court can give a discount on sentencing to defendants who complete the program.
Pleading guilty, Muntz, 19 of Lyall Street represented himself when he appeared to answer the charge.
"It's not a very good driving record," Ms Wahlquist told Muntz before fining him $800 and disqualifying him from driving for six months.
When he is eligible to regain his licence Muntz will have to install an interlock device in his vehicle for a further 12 months.
Ms Wahlquist pointed out Muntz, in the past, had been charged with not complying with the conditions of his learner licence and on three occasions not complying with his Provisional licence.
"You're not a great one for rules," Muntz was also told.
"I think you should do the Traffic Offenders Program, you don't seem to understand how serious it is not complying with the rules," Ms Wahlquist told him.
"What you need to understand is you are a very inexperienced driver so if something goes wrong you're not as able to deal with it as a more experienced driver.
"On top of that with alcohol in your system you're less likely able to respond to danger and more likely to have an accident."
Muntz returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.105 when stopped by police at 2.10am on August 6.
Police documents reveal he told them he had his first drink at 7pm on August 5 and last at 8pm that evening.
Muntz told police he was home in bed and had driven to "pick up a mate"
