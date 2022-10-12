Cowra Guardian

Banned driver "not a great one for rules"

October 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banned driver "not a great one for rules"

Twice a man charged with mid range drink driving was offered an opportunity to take part in the Traffic Offenders Program and twice he declined when he appeared at Cowra Local Court on October 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.