Community service for riding in stolen vehicle

A Cowra man has been sentenced to community service and a community corrections order for being carried in a stolen vehicle.
Cameron Fabian, 19, formerly of Eulo Street Cowra, plead guilty to the offence when he faced the Local Court on October 5.
He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and placed on a community corrections order for 12 months.
Fabian's solicitor told the court he recognises being in the vehicle was not right, but was under the impression the car was owned by a member of the driver's family.
During sentencing Magistrate Janet Wahlquist said she took into account Fabian's youth but said it is time for him to grow up.
"Riding in a stolen car is stupid. What is the point of it besides for kicks?" Ms Wahlquist asked him.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 8pm on November 15, 2021 the victim had parked their car outside their residence in Cowra, before a co-accused stole the vehicle.
Fabian's co-accused drove to Fabian's residence and picked him up before they drove to Young.
Police located the vehicle around 10am on November 16 before locating a co-accused on the roof of a property nearby.
Around 1:20pm police returned and found Fabian who gave them they keys to the car and indicated he had been driven to the location from Cowra.
Fabian told police that he had been picked up by the co-accused and was told that the vehicle belonged to a family member.
Fabian agreed with police that it was a little strange that the co-accused had worn gloves when driving the vehicle but said he didn't realise it had been stolen.
