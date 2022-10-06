Long Riders to meet up in Cowra on their way to Canberra

When Chris Dunne was nearing compulsory retirement from the RAAF at age 55 in 2004 he says he was pretty crook and needed something to pick him up.
"My son put me on the computers and I started a charity called the Long Ride which was initially for the Royal Flying Doctor Service," he said.
Fundraising was re-directed to the Prostrate Cancer Foundation in 2007.
Fast forward to 2022 with the Long Ride making its way through Canowindra, Cowra and Boorowa on its way to Canberra before heading to Victor Harbour in South Australia.
"We'll be pulling up in the main street (of Cowra) for coffees and something to eat before going to our accommodation at caravan parks and motels," Mr Dunne said.
"And then we'll have dinner at the Cowra Services Club that night."
Mr Dunne and his wife Gail, have run 10 successful Long Rides across Australia from their Sydney home.
They donate their time, energy and home to the running of the event to make sure that every cent raised goes to the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia.
To date they have raised over $2 million.
More importantly their efforts, and those of all the riders, have raised the issue of men's health and other issues affecting both men and women in the communities the rides pass through.
"(The riders) all have different issues, some might have PTSD or mental health issues, low self-esteem, a whole range of issues including going through prostrate cancer or breast cancer," Mr Dunne said.
"They all get talking together and start thinking they're not on their own. They can talk it out and resolve their personal lives as a result.
"Mentally its really good (to take part). That side far surpasses anything else that we do on the ride," Mr Dunne said.
Since the first ride in 2007 rides have travelled to Sydney, Perth, Darwin, Cairns, Uluru, Margaret River, Darwin and Broome again, and taken a lap of Tasmania.
Riders from Queensland will start their ride on Saturday, October 22, overnight in Tamworth and then meet up with the NSW riders at Cowra on Sunday, October 23 passing through Canowindra on their way to Cowra.
On Monday, October 24 they will all ride into Canberra, after passing through Boorowa and Yass, to meet up with the CEO of RSL Australia.
In Canberra they will then join up with riders from Victoria and the ACT before heading off to Victor Harbour in South Australia via Albury, Swan Hill, Broken Hill and Clare.
"Once we get to Cowra we'll have all the riders from Queensland and the New South Welsh people will be there as well to make it a good night," Mr Dunne said.
"We should have about 80 riders in Cowra."
All up, there are 209 registered riders taking part in Long Ride 2022, all raising awareness of prostate cancer and men's health issues.
Mr Dunne said about one quarter of the riders are women and around 50 per cent are ex-military.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
