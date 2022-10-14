String of driving offences land man in prison

A Cowra man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a string of driving offences and charges of stalk/intimidate.
When he faced Cowra Local Court on October 5 to answer the charges Daniel Budge, 28, formerly of Ryall Street, Canowindra was sentenced to 10 months in prison for police pursuit, with a six month non parole period.
Budge, who has also recently resided in Cowra, was also disqualified from driving for three years.
He was sentenced to three months in prison for driving while suspended in addition to being disqualified from driving for 12 months for this charge.
Driving recklessly led Budge to be suspended from driving for three years and sentenced to 12 months in prison with a non parole period of eight months.
He was sentenced to 12 months in prison with a non parole period of seven months on two charges of stalk/intimidate.
His term of imprisonment was backdated to July 19, 2022.
He will be eligible for release on parole on March 19, 2023
The charge of not obeying police direction was dealt with via a conviction and a Section 10A.
Budge was also convicted on two counts of using a car with an unauthorised number plate, using a car with non compliant tyres, exceeding the speed over 20km and using an unregistered car.
These charges were dealt with via a Section 10A.
Budge's solicitor told the court his client had a drug and alcohol problem and recognised he made bad choices.
During sentencing Magistrate Janet Wahlquist said it is clear Budge's driving puts ordinary members of the public and himself at risk.
"It was really quite lucky that no one was injured and you yourself were not," Ms Wahlquist said.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 9:55pm on Friday, December 10, 2021 police were performing patrols around Mirage Drive, Cowra and noticed several males speaking at the front of a residence.
Police positioned themselves nearby, and followed a car in which two of the males, including Budge, had gotten into around 10:05pm.
Police performed a registration check, noting the registration belonged to Budge, but was associated with a different car.
They activated their lights after Budge sped up to 80km in a 60km/h zone, following Budge as he turned onto Macquarie Street before he accelerated to 100km in the 50km/h zone, not stopping at the stop sign at the intersection with Liverpool Street.
Police stopped their pursuit, deeming it too unsafe and coordinated with another police car to follow Budge.
Police caught up with Budge as he turned onto Lachlan Street, before he turned onto Kendal Street and drove between two stationary cars which had stopped for the red light.
Budge stopped outside a hotel in Kendal Street where a passenger got out and fled the scene.
Budge followed, sliding across to get out of the passenger seat.
Police had to stop briefly to apply the handbrake to Budge's car as it was left off, causing the car to roll backwards.
They then followed him into the rear yard of the hotel, and witnessed him jumping the fence, dropping his shoes and a knife sheaf as he did so.
During an inspection of Budge's vehicle police found a round of ammunition and a brown substance. Further checks on the car reveal it had been unregistered since 2015.
Police obtained CCTV footage from the hotel on December 11, which showed Budge fleeing from police and holding what appeared to be a shortened firearm.
Police documents further revealed that about 7:30am on December 16, Budge visited two victims at a residence on Stewart Street.
As Budge was talking with the victims, he got up, and a victim noticed a sawn off shotgun on Budge's chair wrapped in a shirt.
One of the victim's left the house at this point, before Budge made a phone call which quickly turning unpleasant.
While on the phone, Budge had hold of the firearm, and began to swing it around as the call went on.
The victim, unsure if Budge was going to hurt himself, or them asked him to leave.
After a brief discussion, one of the victim's drove Budge to a residence on Victor Street.
In further documents police revealed that at about 4:20pm on June 12, 2022, police were patrolling Ferguson Street, Canowindra and detected Budge driving at 70km in the 50km zone.
Police followed him as he turned onto Flanagan Street and then onto Ryall Street, stopping at a residence there.
Police say Budge showed them the finger as he got out of his car and entered the residence.
He was seen coming out of the back door of the property and jumping the fence.
Checks on the car revealed that the number plates belonged to another vehicle, and the car that Budge had been driving had been unregistered since June, 2018.
Further checks confirmed Budge had been driving the vehicle.
About 10:20pm on July 12, 2022 police documents revealed they were patrolling along Rivers Road, Canowindra and noticed a parked car with no number plates.
Police spoke with Budge, who was in the driver's seat and told him to open the window.
Budge told police he needed to turn the key to provide power to do so, before he turned the car on and accelerated away.
Police did not immediately pursue him due to public safety concerns.
Budge was arrested for the offences at a property in Dubbo on July 19, 2022.
