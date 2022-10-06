Cowra Guardian

Strategy to secure Lachlan's water future on public display

October 6 2022 - 2:30am
The Lachlan River at Cowra. The river has been at a high level for many months of 2022. File photo

The Cowra community is invited to have its say on the draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy, a plan aimed at delivering a reliable, sustainable and resilient water supply for towns and communities including Cowra, Parkes, Forbes and Young, and the industries that support the region's economy, over the next two decades and beyond.

