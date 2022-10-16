Forbes man sent to prison for assault and stalk/intimidate

A Forbes man was sentenced to prison for stalk/intimidate and assault when he faced Cowra Local Court on October 5.
Jye Robertson, 26, of Ferry Street Forbes, plead guilty to the charges of attempt to stalk/intimidate to intend fear of harm (DV) and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) when he came before Magistrate Janet Wahlquist.
Ms Wahlquist told Robertson that it was quite a violent incident he inflicted on his victim and that he has to come to terms with his anger management and how to treat others properly.
Robertson was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison on the charge of stalk/intimidate and sentenced to four months in prison for the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV).
According to documents tendered in court, Robertson was residing with the victim at an address in Cowra, when on May 17, 2022 the victim asked him to leave and go back to Forbes.
Robertson did not leave and continued to play video games at the residence.
On May 18, an argument broke out between Robertson and the victim, before the victim began moving his belongings outside in an attempt to get him to leave, which he did not do.
The victim attempted to physically move him out, however, Robertson stood and laughed at the victim.
At this point a physical confrontation ensued.
Robertson took hold of the victim's arms, causing bruising and then kicked the victim in the leg.
At some point during the altercation, Robertson collected a knife as he thought the victim had called the police.
The victim attempted to scream for help, causing Robertson to close the doors to the house.
Police said Robertson then sat on the victim and asked where the victim's phone was.
The victim told him that the phone was outside, causing Robertson to go outside to look for it.
The victim locked the doors behind Robertson before calling the police who arrived around 1:39pm but the defendant had left.
At around 2pm, the victim called the police again as Robertson had returned to the property.
After returning police found Robertson hiding at the rear of a neighbouring property and placed him under arrest.
Robertson admitted to police about sitting on the victim and holding the victim's arms tightly but denied holding a knife at any point.
