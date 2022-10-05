A Sydney resident who owns a property at Cargo, where he spends much of his time, has written to Cabonne Council, Member for Orange Phil Donato and National's Upper House member Sam Farraway pointing out the dangerous state of the Cargo Road.
In a letter to Australian Community Media, Jon Russell said the road "has reached an absolutely appalling state, to the extent that someone will, I believe, end up in a major collision and deaths could occur".
Mr Russell's correspondence follows Cabonne announcing in September that fixing the road is its number one priority but Mayor Kevin Beatty said for this to occur it needs extensive government support.
Cr Beatty was responding to calls by State Member Phil Donato and road user Vicki Close, the latter describing the Cargo Road as a death trap, with the road surface a litany of potholes and crumbling bitumen.
"Council has been very concerned about the deteriorating condition of Cargo Road particularly given the ongoing rainfall events that have taken place across the region over the last two years, Cr Beatty said.
Mr Donato said he had also written to the government asking for funding.
"Local councils don't have the capacity to do those roads up, they need significant State Government funding," Mr Donato said.
Cr Beatty said that project needs approximately $9.3 million in funding which would include shoulder sealing, sight line improvements, safety barriers, line marking and hazard removal.
"The Cargo Road is just that dangerous," Mr Russell wrote.
"I drove out after work from Sydney on the evening of Thursday September 15, it poured rain all the way and even with high powered LED driving lights, you can't tell how deep those huge holes are because they're full of water and your car just falls into them.
"I drove back to Orange to buy items the very next day and I was able to fully grasp the true extent of the damage right through to Nashdale, and so when I returned home to Cargo I emailed Kevin Beatty, the Mayor of Cabonne Council, and I outlined to him how I fear there will be a major head collision with vehicles forced to swerve to avoid these massive holes and how I genuinely fear someone will die if serious steps are not taken quickly.
"To the Mayor's credit, he had a Council crew out on Cargo Road the next day (Saturday, September 17) doing what they could to fix the worst of the holes."
Mr Russell said Mayor Kevin Beatty wrote back to him on Monday, September 19 and offered a genuine response.
"But we both agree that the entire stretch of road from Nashdale through to Cargo and on to Canowindra is in urgent need a complete resurfacing," Mr Russell wrote.
"Again, to his credit, Mayor Beatty has since had large electronic sign boards located at Nashdale and also at the turn off from Canowindra onto the Cargo Road.
"On the evening of Saturday September 17, I wrote to Sam Farraway of the National's Upper House, who they have appointed as Minister for Regional Transport and Roads.
"I pointed out to Mr Farraway we have a NSW State Election coming up in just six months' time and here is his chance to take a serious step forward in fixing this entire stretch of road.
"I have corresponded personally with the State Member for Orange, Mr Philip Donato, too, and he's pointed out that the NSW State Government needs to urgently offer the appropriate level of funding to Cabonne Council who are responsible for the road, in order to mitigate any accidents or deaths as a result of its current atrocious state and see that the whole road is fully resurfaced.
"This road affects many people who travel along it for work, for pleasure or in general and something has to be done now before someone dies," Mr Russell wrote.
Cabonne's breakdown of proposed works for the road, if funding becomes available is:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark cowraguardian.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.