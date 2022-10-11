Cowra Guardian

Man ordered to pay compensation, placed on CCO

October 11 2022 - 9:30pm
A Cowra man has been ordered to pay compensation for damages, convicted and was placed on several community corrections orders for common assault and intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property after he plead guilty to the charges on October 5.

Local News

