Man ordered to pay compensation, placed on CCO

A Cowra man has been ordered to pay compensation for damages, convicted and was placed on several community corrections orders for common assault and intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property after he plead guilty to the charges on October 5.
Paul Bates, 49, of Jindalee Circuit, Cowra was ordered to pay $300 in compensation for intentionally/recklessly destroy or damage property and was placed on a 12 month community corrections order.
He was placed on a 12 month community corrections order for the charge of common assault (DV).
Bates told the court that he was ashamed of what he did and can't believe he did it.
"Probably the biggest mistake I've done in a long time," he said.
Magistrate Janet Wahlquist told Bates it was quite clear he was an alcoholic and that he should avoid drinking.
According to police documents tendered in court, it had been a number of years since Bates had consumed any alcohol as he was a previous alcoholic.
About 2pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, the victim left the place of residence to go to work.
Some time after the victim left, Bates purchased alcohol, drinking it by himself.
When the victim returned shortly after 10pm they found Bates lying on the lounge room floor, drunk and an argument occurred and Bates, police said, pushed the victim, causing them to fall backwards into a window, smashing it.
The victim did not fall through the window and left for a short time during which Bates flipped a lounge room table and threw a number of items on the floor.
Police said Bates then walked outside to a property across the road, where he was later found lying on the front lawn by police.
