ANU Associate Professor speaks to Cowra CWA

October 5 2022
Cowra CWA Branch in August welcomed ANU Associate Professor Tanya Jakimov from the College of Asia and the Pacific for the project "Making Community: diversity and political representation in NSW Councils" with a very interesting discussion.

