ANU Associate Professor speaks to Cowra CWA

Cowra CWA Branch in August welcomed ANU Associate Professor Tanya Jakimov from the College of Asia and the Pacific for the project "Making Community: diversity and political representation in NSW Councils" with a very interesting discussion.
Members attended the CWA South West Group meeting in Young when State president Joy Beames spoke and State Treasurer Sharon Buck presented a workshop for treasurers.
The group celebrated the CWA centenary on September 17 at the Cowra Showground Pavilion.
Cowra Branch next meeting is set for Thursday, October 20 10am for 11am at the Ngulaway room, with the branch meeting followed by the annual general meeting.
Members are invited to bring lunch to have in between meetings.
Members are looking forward to secretary Margie being well enough to be with us again.
Visitors and prospective members are always welcome.
Any queries to president Norma Power 6342 1870 or secretary Margie Clark on 6342 1962.
