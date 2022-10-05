Learn the Tango with Cowra's University of the Third Age

Cowra's University of the Third Age has announced details for two new programs which will be held in October and November.
Starting on October 20 U3A will hold Learn the Argentine Tango classes.
The classes will be held on October 20, 27 and November 3 and 10 with lessons with Anton from 11am at the Cowra and District Senior Citizens Club, Railway Lane Cowra (next to Woolworths).
For non-members classes are $12.00 for the four lessons.
On October 13 and November 17 U3A will hold Sing for Life With Brenda.
Classes are again from 11 am at Cowra and District Senior Citizens Club in Railway Lane.
For non-members the cost is $3 per session.
Book now with Robyn on 0400 107 539 or Bev 02 6341 1030 for either class.
