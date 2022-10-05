More than 500 speeding tickets were issued and 31 drivers blew over the limit during a long weekend crackdown across the Western Region.
The Western Region incorporates seven police districts in what is the largest region across NSW.
Across the region throughout the double demerit period, there were 574 speeding infringement notices issued and almost 13,000 breath tests conducted, with 31 people returning a positive PCA test.
One of those speeding infringements occurred on the Great Western Highway when a man driving a Suzuki sedan was detected driving 115 kilometres-per-hour in a 60 zone at Blaxland.
Police stopped the vehicle and issued the driver with an infringement notice for exceed speed coupled with a six-month license suspension notice. The 34-year-old man then spat on the pieces of paper the fines were on before tossing them out of the window. He was issued another penalty notice for offensive language.
At Lake Cargelligo, Parkes Highway Patrol stopped a motorcycle on Lachlan Valley Way after it was clocked travelling at 170km/h.
The speed limit on the Lachlan Valley Way is 110km/h.
The motorbike rider provided police with a learners permit, which had been disqualified. Further checks revealed the motorcycle registration had expired. The man was issued a court attendance notice.
Across the district, there were 15 major crashes, which included a fatal accident on the Mitchell Highway, near Geurie.
Across the state, there were eight fatalities and six of those were on regional roads, which has left the state's top highway patrol officer frustrated.
However, on a positive note, Central West Police District inspector Dave Harvey said there were no major incidents across Orange.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, urged families to to plan their trips. "There is expected to be more inclement weather this coming week, so please heed the warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service, and drive to the conditions."
