Special opening and preview this Saturday for Calleen Art Award

The Calleen Art Award 2022 winner will be announced at a special gala event in Cowra this Saturday.
The launch, preview and announcement of the winner of the Calleen Art Award 2022 will be at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
Doors will open at 6pm for patrons and the official activities will take place between 6.30 - 8pm.
Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West, will open the event and the announcement of the Calleen Art Award 2022 winner will be made by this year's Award Judge, Rhonda Davis, who is the Senior Curator, Macquarie University Gallery, Sydney.
The Calleen Art Award is an acquisitive art prize established in 1977 by Cowra arts patron Mrs Patricia Fagan OAM to encourage originality, creativity and excellence in the visual arts.
Since its early beginnings the award has developed into a major art prize open to artists across Australia and now worth $25,000 in prize money with the support of the Calleen Trust.
This year's winning artwork will join the Calleen Collection at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
The Calleen Art Award 2022 exhibition features the artwork of 49 finalists including mid-career artists and new exciting artistic talent, several from the Central West and Blue Mountains.
The award finalists were selected from 321 entries by a panel of art professionals. The exhibition showcases a diverse collection of visually compelling, thoughtful and challenging paintings from landscape, still life and portraiture in a range of painting styles including abstract, semi abstract and realism.
The Calleen Art Award 2022 is one of Cowra's and the regions cultural highlights and the exhibition launch promises to be a memorable and enjoyable evening including music provided by Chloe and Jason Roweth.
Entry is $15pp ($10pp Friends of the Gallery members and concession card holders).
Please register by phone on 63402190 or via the Eventbrite link at www.cowraartgallery.com.au/register.
The Calleen Art Award 2022 exhibition dates are October 9 to 20 November 2022 at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery, 77 Darling Street Cowra.
Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am - 2pm. General admission is free. For more information go to www.cowraartgallery.com.au.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
