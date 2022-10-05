How to manage your company's expenses with virtual cards

It's critical to find methods that can make it possible to manage company expenses effectively. Picture supplied

Managing your company's costs to cap them within an acceptable limit offers numerous benefits to your business. However, managing business costs, especially recurrent company expenses, is often demanding. Despite the challenges, it's still critical to find methods that can make it possible to manage company expenses effectively.

The first step to cost-control entails clarifying the different cost centres and their contribution to the bottom line. This activity can point out unnecessary functions and costs while exposing wastage in some of your company's most essential departments.

Financial technologies like virtual payment cards can help create a path for effectively managing company expenses. However, anchoring their use against a solid cost-control strategy greatly reduces costs and improves profitability.

Below are some tips to help you control your company's expenses.

Map out your costs

Businesses incur fixed and variable expenses. Fixed costs are those expenses that remain the same regardless of production volumes, while variable costs change depending on production volumes and other business activities. Fixed costs include rent and credit interest, while variable costs include transaction charges, commissions, materials, and utilities.

Controlling your company's costs starts with breaking down your different costs and analysing them from the most significant to the very least.

Understand your enterprise's processes

Despite having a team working for you, it's critical to have a good grasp of all the processes involved in producing your goods and services. Analysing your enterprise's internal and external processes is a time-consuming exercise still necessary for managing costs. The findings here may reveal loopholes that bleed your financial resources.

Renegotiate contract terms

There are instances in which cost controls are best achieved by renegotiating various terms with creditors. If your business is a heavy user of physical inputs, it helps to survey other suppliers of similar commodities. This activity may expose significant price differences that necessitate requesting price cuts with your regular supplier or switching to suppliers with lower prices.

You can also seek more favourable payment terms to meet your financial obligations without adverse financial consequences like fines. Another tactic you can use here would be outsourcing all non-priority business segments identified during the enterprise evaluation process. Outsourcing low-priority activities can enhance your company's efficiency and save you money.

Adopting technology

Many tech products and services, including virtual payment cards, enhance business operations' efficiency through high speeds and reduced costs. Consider acquiring various technological innovations that increase efficiency and profitability.

Virtual payment cards represent one of the ways financial technology can empower you to manage company expenses.

Below, we briefly highlight the different ways that virtual payment cards help you to manage expenses.

1. Reduces manual processes and lowers costs of payment

Virtual payment cards eliminate the need for expensive paper checks to make supplier payments. It's estimated that, on average, it costs a company $5.95 to complete the process of one supplier's payments using a paper check. In addition, manual processes, like processing paper checks, are prone to human error and increase the probability of internal fraud.

Virtual cards reduce your costs and the risks associated with human error.

2. More control of your company's payments

Since virtual cards are issued for specific vendors and with pre-set amounts, they allow you to limit the extent of your company's expenditures within a given period. This further eliminates opportunities for underhand deals by some employees.

Virtual cards also allow you to categorise cost centres and re-allocate finances to departments whose activities result in a faster ROI (return on investment).

3. More transaction details and streamlined reconciliations

Virtual payment cards place no limits on the characters used to record details, giving you and team members the leeway to provide detailed information for each transaction. These details, captured in real-time, help to streamline your reconciliation processes and reduce manual labour costs.

4. Eliminate unnecessary transaction charges

The temporary nature of virtual payment cards eliminates various costs associated with physical credit cards, such as replacement and renewal fees. Virtual cards also eliminate monthly charges levied on physical cards.

5. Minimises fraud

Your cost-control efforts can be brought to naught by cyber criminals and credit card fraudsters who get access to your banking information. Virtual cards offer increased security against attacks due to their temporary nature and the fact that you don't need to share sensitive bank details when making payments. They enhance your cost-management measures.

