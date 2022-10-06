Weigelli continues to play an important role in the community

Weigelli Centre chairperson Ray Harris has acknowledged and thanked all service stakeholders involved in the service over the past year.
Weigelli is a residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation facility near Cowra which aims to reduce the impact of substance misuse on Aboriginal people, their families and communities.
In his annual report to the Weigelli Board meeting Mr Harris said the stakeholders "play an important role in the coordinated care of our clients and with their services our clients recovery path is enhanced and a benefit for them with this added support".
He added the centre also acknowledges the continued local interest and support from Cowra Rotary and the Cowra Services Club.
Weigelli, he said, had again faced challenges over the past 12 months due to COVID.
"This year, as with the previous two years, has been a challenging one again due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Harris.
Despite the challenges he said Weigelli remained open to continue providing healing services by abiding by the required health safety directions and maintaining the safety standards for admissions of its clients to the centre rehabilitation service.
Improvements at Weigelli in the past year were limited, he said, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Work that was carried out, however, included an upgrade to the main hostel with a reverse cycle air conditioning ducted system throughout the unit.
"Our planned next development in the hostel is upgrading all shower toilet areas which are overdue for a major overhaul," Mr Harris said.
While additional recurrent funding remains a concern for services Weigelli was able to secure additional funding in the past year due to COVID.
"Over the period of the COVID019 pandemic to date the NSW and Commonwealth governments have provided additional support to our service," Mr Harris said.
"The NSW Ministry of Health has provided additional funds through a Mental Health program which has the potential to improve the social and emotional wellbeing of clients in the central west region.
"This is a new initiative and early data indicates that this is brining additional benefits to the clients, families and their communities.
"Further additional funding was received from Department of Communities and Justice to upgrade our IT system and make it more secure.
"This has been put in place with updated laptops and improved digital services with remote working capabilities and has made our service more efficient and effective," Mr Harris said.
While the funding has been appreciated Mr Harris said additional recurrent funding remains a concern for services.
"This is noted and acknowledged every year," he said.
"Due to the pandemic disruptions there has been extra funding from the state and commonwealth government provided to organisations to assist them with impacts (from COVID).
"This has been very much appreciated by this service," Mr Harris said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.