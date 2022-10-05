Cowra Guardian

Gone Fishing Day expected to reel in the crowds

Updated October 5 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:32am
A free community fishing event to encourage everyone to wet a line is being hosted by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) at Bill Robinson Park, Cowra on October 9, from 10am - 1pm. File photo.

Experienced anglers, fishing enthusiasts and those keen to just give it a try can look forward to the 2022 Gone Fishing Day events being held across the region.

