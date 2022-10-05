Gone Fishing Day expected to reel in the crowds

Experienced anglers, fishing enthusiasts and those keen to just give it a try can look forward to the 2022 Gone Fishing Day events being held across the region.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said it is great to see so many local groups, including the Cowra Ability Network, hosting events for people to come together and enjoy Australia's favourite recreational activity.
"These events are a fantastic way for family and friends and community to come together and connect even if they have never fished before," Ms Cooke said.
"I encourage everyone to cast a line and get out and enjoy the day with so many events being held around the electorate."
A free community fishing event to encourage everyone to wet a line is being hosted by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) at Bill Robinson Park, Cowra on October 9, from 10am - 1pm.
Some of the local events that have secured up to $2,000 to host their Gone Fishing Day include:
Cootamundra Girl Guides on October 16, 2022, Ability Network Ltd (Cowra) on October 16, 2022 and Young High School on October 12.
The dates are tentative pending weather conditions. It is recommended to contact the relevant host for further information.
Gone Fishing Day events and activities are supported by NSW DPI and the Recreational Fishing Trust and are a part of a national initiative organised by the Australian Recreational Fishing Foundation.
