Staying Home Leaving Violence services expanded to Cowra

An innovative program that helps victim-survivors of domestic violence to stay safely in a home of their choice is being expanded to 14 additional local government areas across the state, including Cowra.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said that the expansion of this important program builds on the NSW Government's strong response to supporting people impacted by domestic and family violence.
"The expansion of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program is an important addition to our community and will provide women with a safe location where they can receive the support they need," Ms Cooke said.
"This program has a proven track record, and I am thrilled that the expansion to include additional areas within the region will mean more women will be able to access this vital service."
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward, said the expansion of the Staying Home Leaving Violence program would provide support to more vulnerable women across NSW.
"The Staying Home Leaving Violence program provides support to women and children who have suffered domestic violence by allowing them to stay safely and heal in their own home while the perpetrator is removed," Mrs Ward said.
"Earlier this year I announced phase one of the expansion, including $20 million for 28 existing Staying Home Leaving Violence service providers to extend their service reach from 33 locations to 70,
"Today we're announcing $12.5 million to deliver phases two and three, to deliver 11 new locations and trial the program in three additional locations, to help even more victim-survivors."
The Local Government Areas to have the program for the first time include:
Under phase three, the program is being trialled across three Local Government Areas where demand is lower, or where there are geographical barriers to accessing mainstream services, including Weddin, Lachlan and the Blue Mountains, and Snowy Monaro Regional.
The trial will include combining technological solutions and outreach services to deliver safety planning and case management support.
Support available to victim-survivors through Staying Home Leaving Violence can include improved home security, intensive case management, legal assistance, and financial advice.
For confidential advice, support and referrals, contact: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), The NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 65 64 63), NSW Rape Crisis (1800 424 017) or Men's Referral Service (1300 766 491). In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
