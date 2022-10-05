Cowra Guardian

Staying Home Leaving Violence services expanded to Cowra

Updated October 5 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An innovative program that helps victim-survivors of domestic violence to stay safely in a home of their choice is being expanded to 14 additional local government areas across the state, including Cowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.