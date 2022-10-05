Romanian delights in Cowra

Alina Piloiu and her husband Dani, both Romanian born, couldn't be happier with their decision to move to Cowra five years ago, finding a place where they feel comfortable and welcome, a safe place to raise their children.
Both Alina and Dani love the outdoors and work brought the young couple to town with Dani securing a job working with cattle on a local property.
Cowra was the last stop on a long adventure for the Piloius beginning in 2012 when they met whilst Alina worked as a languages translator in the European Parliament in Luxembourg. "Romania was in a bad economic state at the time, a lot of unemployment," Alina said.
"So as a newly married couple we decided to backpack and explore the world together, to find a new place to live, this took us across Europe, Spain, the UK, Czech Republic, France and the United States, which we found to be too crowded. Then we came to Australia and through backpacking and work found ourselves on a cattle property at Binda near Goulburn. This was the perfect place for Dani to complete his Diploma in Agriculture in Goulburn, whilst I completed Early Childhood studies.
"My son, Raoul, was born in 2016 and my husband subsequently found a job in Cowra and we moved here. Whilst Dani had secure employment it was hard for me to find work to suit my particular skill set and I worked casually at several local businesses. When my daughter, Sarah, was born in 2019, I decided to put my early childhood training to good use opening my own family day care business.
"My other business, Romanian Delights, came about when we were having a get-together with friends and I brought a platter with my zacusca, crackers and cheese. Zacusca is a Romanian thing we make and my friends thought it was amazing and told me to bottle it."
Romanians make zacusca at the end of summer as a way to preserve vegetables to eat during their long, harsh winters, which can last up to five months. Alina had learnt how to make a traditional eggplant zacusca from her mother and grandmother, who she grew up with, and knew how to make it preservative, sugar and gluten-free, and vegan.
She began by making a few jars from her home kitchen to test at the Rotary markets in Goulburn, which were almost a disaster. "We only had a tiny table that had been lent to us by a friend," says Alina. "It was about 1.2 metres long by 60 centimetres wide; an old tablecloth lent to us by the people who owned the cottage we were living in; and the jars and handmade labels were stuck on with glue.
"People didn't care how it looked; they cared how it tasted and that's how I realised I had a good product."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
