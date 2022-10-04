Double for Darren Wort

Woodstock Trainer Darren Wort landed a winning double at the Bathurst Greyhound meeting on Monday.
Wort's winners came courtesy of Ritza Blue Angel and Monkey Tail.
Ritza Blue Angel took full advantage of a gun inside draw spearing to the lead racing away to score in a good 25.80 improving her race record to five wins from just 10 starts.
Monkey Tail appreciated the drop in class and with a better beginning from the inside draw led all the way to score in a fast 17.58.
In other success for local kennels Sour Straps came of the reserves bench to give Rod McDonald a winning double at the Wagga Greyhound meeting on Saturday, jumping smartly Sour Straps railed strongly to score in 18.58.
The Rod Mcdonald trained Dana Dennis provided the Cowra trainer with an earlier winner.
Owned by Patrick Edenborough Dana Dennis found himself last early after being checked just after box rise before finishing powerfully to score impressively in 18.72.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.