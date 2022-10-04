Cowra Guardian

Double for Darren Wort

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodstock trainer Darren Wort recorded a winning double at Bathurst on Monday. File photo.

Woodstock Trainer Darren Wort landed a winning double at the Bathurst Greyhound meeting on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.