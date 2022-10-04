Leading driver takes out Cup

Amanda Turnbull showed why she was named the top female driver in the state for the sixth consecutive year in January when she took out the Group 3 Kriden Farms 2022 Canola Cup at Eugowra on Monday with Racing Time (3.10).
Trained and driven by Turnbull, Racing Time lead throughout to take out the Eugowra feature event, capping off a big day which saw the champion reinswoman steer home four winners.
Monday's four winners took her Eugowra carnival tally to nine wins after she recorded five wins on day one of the carnival.
Monday's Group 3 win was Racing Time's fifth in a 20 start career and boosted his prizemoney to $45,122.
Racing Time remains undefeated since joining the Turnbull stable earlier this year after starting its career in Victoria where he failed to salute in his first 15 starts.
Monday's win followed wins at Eugowra, Cowra and Bathurst (twice) for Turnbull and Racing Time.
A three-year-old son of Racing Hill out of the Mach Three mare My Prima Bella, Racing Time was sent straight to the front by Turnbull recording a first quarter of 32.1 with Lulu Lucifer on his back and race favourite Smooth Bon Bon (Nathan Turnbull) racing fiercely one out without cover.
Refusing to settle for Nathan Turnbull, Smooth Bon Bon was the first horse beaten when heads turned for home with Amanda Turnbull and Racing Time holding off all challengers to record a 2.6 metre victory over Mach Assassin ($12, Doug Hewitt).
Three-year-old filly Lulu Lucifer ($71, Scott Hewitt) held on for third picking up some all important black type for her connections.
The win was Amanda Turnbull second Canola Cup as a driver and first as a trainer.
Turnbull's other winners on the day were Twisted Mistress ($3) for Parkes trainer Shannon Rye, AllStarzz Frankie ($1.07) for her father Steve in the Ken Sharp Memorial, and Fasika ($5) for her herself in the day's final even the Cobbity Equine Farm Don Tildsley Memorial.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
