Leading driver takes out Cup

By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 11:21pm
Amanda Turnbull showed why she was named the top female driver in the state for the sixth consecutive year in January when she took out the Group 3 Kriden Farms 2022 Canola Cup at Eugowra on Monday with Racing Time (3.10).

