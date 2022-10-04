Cowra Guardian

Lachlan second in Shield

Updated October 4 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Junior cricketers from around the region descended on Dubbo last week to compete in the annual Max Sheppard Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.