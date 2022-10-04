Lachlan second in Shield

Junior cricketers from around the region descended on Dubbo last week to compete in the annual Max Sheppard Shield.
Players in the Western Zone girls' side came from Canowindra, Orange, Wellington, Cowra, Forbes, Portland and Bathurst.
The players in the Lachlan side were selected from Cowra, Parkes, Forbes, Gooloogong, Grenfell and Condobolin.
This year, the Max Sheppard Shield was claimed by Dubbo, with their final win against Bathurst on Thursday giving them a narrow gap at the top of the points table and secure their Shield victory.
Lachlan won the toss and with the outfield still damp from recent rain which washed out an almost certain victory against Bathurst, decided to bowl.
Up until now the pitches had been soft and too the bowlers favour, however after three days of excellent care by the grounds staff this new pitch turned out to be in favour of the Orange batters, as the openers put on a steady but solid opening partnership.
The Lachlan bowlers were struggling for a breakthrough before change bowlers Marcus Hardy 4 overs 1-13) and Max Hazell (4 overs 1-12), both of Forbes, grabbed 2 wickets just prior to drinks to get Lachlan in the game at 2-45 after 15 overs.
Lachlan's bowling was straying and the extras amounted to a very disappointing top score of 51 by the end of the innings.
The bowlers did not need to be bowling an extra 6 overs on day 3 of the carnival.
Brincat (36) and Leulf (17) a previous Lachlan product moved Orange score along well before Lachlan opener Josh Penhall (5 overs 1-9) of West Wyalong, removed Leulf and captain Harry McDonald (4 overs 1-14) removed Brazier for 10.
Lachlan needed more but it didn't come before the drinks break as Orange sat at a comfortable 4-105 with 15 overs left to bat.
The introduction of Mac Glasson (6 overs 4-9) changed the perspective of the game, removing O'Brien bowled with the first ball after drinks and then captain and top scorer Brincat.
From there Glasson took regular wickets and Lachlan reduced Oranges run rate as they had been challenged by their coach at the break.
However the extras continued and some lusty swinging from Smith (18 n.o) saw Orange finish their innings on 8-145.
Given the good batting conditions this was not a score out of reach by any means and a score some 25 runs less than looked like midway through Oranges innings.
However Lachlan's innings began disastrously losing opener Gunn for a duck in the first over to Felice (7 overs 4-13) and Glasson run out in a mix up with McDonald in the second over, the score 2-0. McDonald, Felic's second wicket, and Condobolin's Nate Vincent (3) combined for a short time with the talented Harry Yelland (28) of Parkes to add some respectability to the score before drinks at 15 overs.
Lachlan was struggling, but confident of a reply. It came in the form of an outstanding innings from Dempsey O'Connell, who complied a near run a ball 65 and a partnership that lasted for some 20 overs with the stalwart Yelland. O'Connell was steady and grew into his innings dispatching short balls to the boundary and increasing the run rate as the innings moved on. Yelland was an asset at the other end after a massive carnival with the bat, ball and keeping gloves.
At the 30 over drinks Lachlan had not lost a wicket and needed just over 4 runs an over, a very achievable target. Orange had a big chat at drinks and returned with their strike bowlers to try and rest the game from Lachlan and create some pressure.
It didn't work initially as Yelland and O'Connell continued, however T Smith (6 overs 2-15) returned and slipped a quicker ball under Yelland's defences to break the partnership. Unfortunately for Lachlan, O'Connell followed within 2 overs to captain Brincat (8 overs 1-25) and although there remained a good chance of victory, momentum had swung completely away from Lachlan. Orange's opener Connolly (8 overs 1-19) returned and bowled extremely tightly, strangling the run rate and with 2 overs remaining Lachlan required 22 runs.
Some good shots from Duclos (9) and back up from Moody gave Lachlan a sniff. Beasley 5 off 4 balls provided some good cricket and entertainment as his task of requiring 20 when he came to the crease was enormous, but with a few extras from Orange it seemed briefly he may have grabbed a miracle.
In the end Lachlan gave away far too many extras when bowling and just wasn't consistent enough cross the batting order, despite the great middle order partnership.
Had Lachlan beaten Orange, they would have won the Max Shephard Shield, but it wasn't to be and a credible runners up is something to be proud of.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.