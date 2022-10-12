Angel Flight pilot marks milestone flight with Cowra patient

An Angel Flight volunteer pilot has marked his 320th volunteer flight after he took a Cowra local to her medical appointment.
Sydney based pilot Darrell Campbell has been flying for Angel Flight for 10 years and has delivered hundreds of people based regionally to and from their medical appointments in cities.
This is one of the highest numbers of trips taken by an Angel Flight volunteer in NSW, and Darrell said it all began when he went for a ride-along in a flight 10 years ago.
"I just sat in the passenger seat and saw how people are doing it tough," he said.
Seeing the impacts illness and visiting specialists and hospitals far away has on people and their families prompted him to sign up to be a volunteer pilot.
He has spent 10 years volunteering his Twin Comanche P830 plane and piloting skills to fly people to where they need to go for doctors appointments and hospital visits.
Angel Flight is a charity that coordinates non-emergency flights to help country people trying to deal with the triple trouble of bad health, poor finances and daunting distance.
All flights are free and may involve patients travelling to medical facilities anywhere in Australia.
Usually Darrell said he flies patients to Sydney, and occasionally to Canberra, but he has done some flights from Wagga to Adelaide.
The biggest thing Darrell said he can say about Angel Flight is that it doesn't matter how old people are, or how much money they have, Angel Flight will go to help people living regionally and rurally - as long is there is an airport that he can land at.
"Just the look on people's faces, it makes it all worthwhile," he said.
Cowra resident Shea Hawke said she first heard of Angel Flight during a talk at Woodstock CWA.
Having Angel Flight there to help, Shea said, takes a lot of stress out of having to travel for treatment and really reduces her time travelling.
Shea said to have something like Angel Flight helping people was such a bonus.
