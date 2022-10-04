Gala event planned for Calleen Art Award launch

A special gala event has been planned by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery for the launch and preview of the Calleen Art Award 2022 this Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 6.30pm - 8pm (doors open at 6pm).
Opening the event is Cr Bill West, Mayor, Cowra Shire Council and the announcement of the Calleen Art Award 2022 winner will be presented by this year's Award Judge, Rhonda Davis, Senior Curator, Macquarie University Gallery, Sydney.
The Calleen Art Award is an acquisitive art prize established in 1977 by Cowra arts patron Mrs Patricia Fagan OAM to encourage originality, creativity and excellence in the visual arts.
Since its early beginnings the award has developed into a major art prize open to artists across Australia and now worth $25,000 in prize money with the support of the Calleen Trust.
This year's winning artwork will join the Calleen Collection at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
The Calleen Art Award 2022 exhibition features the artwork of 49 finalists including mid-career artists and new exciting artistic talent, several from the Central west and Blue Mountains.
The award finalists were selected from 321 entries by a panel of art professionals.
The exhibition showcases a diverse collection of visually compelling, thoughtful and challenging paintings from landscape, still life and portraiture in a range of painting styles including abstract, semi abstract and realism.
The Calleen Art Award 2022 is one of Cowra's and the regions cultural highlights and the exhibition launch promises to be a memorable and enjoyable evening including music provided by Chloe and Jason Roweth.
Entry is $15pp ($10pp Friends of the Gallery members and concession card holders).
Please register by phone on 63402190 or via the Eventbrite link at www.cowraartgallery.com.au/register The Calleen Art Award 2022 exhibition dates are 9 October to 20 November 2022 at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery, 77 Darling Street Cowra. Gallery hours - Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am - 2pm. General admission is free.
For more information go to www.cowraartgallery.com.au
