Gala event planned for Calleen Art Award launch

Updated October 4 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 10:18pm
This year's Calleen Award Judge, Rhonda Davis, Senior Curator, Macquarie University Gallery, Sydney.

A special gala event has been planned by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery for the launch and preview of the Calleen Art Award 2022 this Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 6.30pm - 8pm (doors open at 6pm).

