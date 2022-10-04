Upper Lachlan bushalkers explore the Galinbundinya Trail

Over the month of September, members of the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (ULB) have enjoyed a number of outings together.
Apart from the group's casual walks of a Tuesday morning, of note were the trips to the Rydal Daffodil display, and to the Galinbundinya Trail in Glenwood State Forest.
Future walks
With so many other activities competing for our time (eg Cowra Open Gardens, holidays, babysitting), the ULB has planned a lighter month of walks for October.
Please contact the Leader to express your interest and to gain more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.