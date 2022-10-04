Shadow Treasurer responds to rate hike during visit to Cowra Neighbourhood Centre

Federal Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor has praised the work of the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre during a response to today's Reserve Bank interest rate rise.
"The work that is being done here is extraordinary. This service provides extraordinary services, goods and food to locals who are struggling," Mr Taylor said.
"They do an amazing job, but today we have seen another interest rate increase, a sixth consecutive increase and whilst it was less than expected it was still a significant increase. That is putting pressure on the budgets of so many Australians with a mortgage on top of the inflationary pressures they are seeing elsewhere.
"For a $750,000 mortgage this is more than $1000 a month in extra payments having to be made since May, enormous pressure on Australians who are having to scramble, work hard to find a way to make those payments.
"Many of those haven't passed through yet. We'll be seeing the repayments increase by Christmas and into the New Year at exactly the time when we are going to see people buying Christmas presents and Christmas meals and going on holidays.
"That's when the pain is really going to be hitting, this is a tough time for Australians.
"It also has enormous implications for government and policy.
"We need to see policy and plans that are going to alleviate those pressures on Australians budgets.
"Those pressures on inflation, those pressures on interest rates," Mr Taylor said.
He went on to call on the Federal government to produce a responsible budget which he said should not "add fuel to the fire of the pressures which Australians are feeling".
The budget, he said, should not create wage spirals that make product unaffordable for Australians.
"Right here in Cowra we are seeing real labour shortages and that is creating inflationary pressures. These things need to be dealt with in a coherent plan," Mr Taylor said.
Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre manager Fran Stead said news of todays interest rate rise "added and compounds on to the struggles we are seeing daily at the centre".
"The amount of people that are accessing support now that have never had to ask for support is rising every day," Ms Stead said.
She said more than 60 people a day are accessing the centre's services.
"They're people that have never had to ask for help," Ms Stead said.
"You can see the shame and how tortured they are when they have to try and justify why they are coming in and having to ask for help."
She described today's rate hike as "quite sad news" before adding "our team will lift up and keep going."
Mr Taylor called on Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers to release "a responsible Federal Budget, one that ensures that the Reserve Bank doesn't have to raise interest rates more than it might otherwise do".
"Government policy is critical context for the decisions that central banks make and that the Reserve Bank makes," he said.
"If the government has the foot on the accelerator in the short term then and at the same time the Reserve Bank has to put the foot on the brake. You don't want have the foot on the accelerator and brake at the same time or the engine blows up, that's not the right answer here.
"In the medium to longer term lower taxes mean we address some of those supply side issues we've got in the economy, that is why we do think it is the right thing to do and these policies which where a election promise from both sides of politics, the Federal government should keep those promises.
"If the government continues down the path of not having a clear plan for dealing with these inflation and interest rate pressures all Australians will pay the price," Mr Taylor said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.