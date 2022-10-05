Bowlers off to play-offs

New mascot Shirley, named in honour of her creator Shirley Flint, thank you so much Shirley, is all ready to support the number 2 pennant team at Regional Play-offs at Mudgee next week.
Good luck to Eileen Brown Joan Bailey Dawn Dye and Sharon Bohanna and Sonia Morgan Marlene Nicholls Judith Day and Sharen Hubber as they represent the club.
4th round of the Round Robin sees Banksias, S Bohanna Jen Davies and M Schroder play the Scotch Thistles, J Day M Dart and E Brown.
Crepe Myrtles, L Burns E Bryant and J McAlister play Wattles, M Nicholls M Peterson and K Fisher.
Bottlebrushes, D Presnell J Kiernicki and B Parasmo play Melaceucas, S Hubber C Howarth and S Sculthorpe.
And the final game for this round sees the Proteas, D Skinner Jo Davies and S Davis play Waratahs, S Muir K Nelson and S Morgan.
The co leaders of the competition to date are Scotch Thistles and Crepe Myrtles.
Lots of events coming up so please check the board for the graded Singles to commence on October 25.
We also have visiting bowlers from Parramatta on October 17 and 18, this will be our bowls for the day.
The open gender pennant list is also on the board, this event does not play until February but numbers are required.
