Cyclists set $40,000 target during fundraising ride on Cowra's roads

A group of more than 20 cyclists are currently touring Cowra's roads on the 2022 Bikes for Bibles - Cowra500 tour to raise money to help the work of the Bible Society in delivering a literacy program in Mozambique
The riders arrived in Cowra on Sunday, October 2 and will finish their tour on Friday, October 7.
Basing themselves at the Cowra Baptist Church in Bourke street the riders are taking part in the tour split into two groups covering either 363km or 624km over five days of riding.
As of Tuesday the riders had raised just over $23,000 but have set themselves a goal of $40,000 to support the Bible Society's Bible-based literacy project.
Donations can be made at the Baptist Church or on the group's website here
Event organiser Chris Girvan said Cowra was chosen for the tour after the riders visited the town on a route last year which started in Bathurst and passed through Canowindra, Temora and Grenfell.
"We came here on the way back and they've (Cowra Baptist Church) have good facilities and we know its a nice area for riding," Mr Girvan said.
"We know we can do the rides here, there's room on the roads, they're beautiful, we've been gobsmacked.
"It's a good area and we have good facilities (at the church).
"It's also not too far, we're just four hours from Sydney," Mr Girvan said.
The A Team is covering between 130 and 140kms most days and on Wednesdayy will ride a loop from Cowra to Canowindra before going on to Lyndhurst and looping back to Cowra through Wyangala.
On Thursday they will ride to Grenfell before looping back to Cowra via Gooloogong on Friday will ride to Woodstock looping back to Cowra along the Wyangala Road.
The B team is covering 60 to 80kms each day.
On Wednesday it will ride from Cowra to Woodstock before making its way to Darbys Falls and back to Cowra.
Thursday's ride will see the B team ride to Gooloogong before returning to Billimari and then back to Cowra.
The B team finishes the week with a ride out Binni Creek Road before looping back to Cowra via Woodstock.
Mozambique is considered to be one of the world's poorest nations, with more than 50% of the population living below the poverty line.
Mozambique has a broad expression of religious beliefs, with a significant portion of the population Christian.
However, the literacy level in many congregations means that the Bible is not easily read or understood, even by pastors.
That is why Bible Society Australia are funding a Bible based literacy development project designed to teach people to read the Bible and provide basic literacy, numeracy and life skills.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
