Cyclists set $40,000 target during fundraising ride on Cowra's roads

Andrew Fisher
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:29am
A group of more than 20 cyclists are currently touring Cowra's roads on the 2022 Bikes for Bibles - Cowra500 tour to raise money to help the work of the Bible Society in delivering a literacy program in Mozambique

