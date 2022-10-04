Cowra Branch of the Country Women's Association of NSW, South West Group, is looking for applicants for its Medical Educational Grant to be taken up for 2023.
This grant is open to students who live in the South West Group area (Binalong, Boorowa, Canimbla, Caragabal, Cowra, Grenfell Evening, Harden, Milvale, Morongla Creek, Quandialla and Young).
Students need to be in their second or further year in any tertiary health related subjects.
Grants are for one year and will be awarded on the basis of equity.
Applicants must:
Any student who desires to apply needs to obtain an application form from the Secretary the Cowra CWA Branch, Mrs Margaret Clark, email margcl@bigpond.net.au or PO Box 750, Cowra, 2794 or on her mobile 0457 318374.
The grant is for about $2,000 and applications close on January 15, 2023.
The successful student will be notified by the end of February, 2023.
Late entries will not be accepted.
All entries are treated in strict confidence.
Cowra Branch believes the grant will be beneficial to students and the community.
