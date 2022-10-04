Cowra Guardian

Assistance available to medical students in the South West Group CWA area

Updated October 4 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Branch of the Country Women's Association of NSW, South West Group, is looking for applicants for its Medical Educational Grant to be taken up for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.