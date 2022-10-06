Clubs set to merge

After a vote with nearly unanimous support from members of the Cowra Bowling Club and the Cowra Golf Club, the two entities have agreed to amalgamate.
The Cowra Golf Club had their meeting on September 18 where they voted 113-1 to merge with the Bowling Club.
The Cowra Bowling Club hosted their meeting on September 21, voting 107-0 in favour of merging.
Cowra Bowling Club's Marc Eisenhauer said they are looking forward to working together for the betterment of both organisations and the town.
Members of both committees completed the paperwork to begin the amalgamation process on Friday, September 30.
Cowra Golf Club President Robert Oliver said they want to make sure the Club does better than what it's doing now, or it wouldn't be worth doing.
Mr Oliver said the Club doesn't owe any money and has no debts, but had struggled to get the cash flow to invest in improvements and machinery.
Moving forward, Mr Eisenhauer said there will be a board of directors who will oversee everything.
There will be an advisory committee of golf club representatives who will make recommendations about what they want to do in the best interests of the golf club and golf club members.
Mr Eisenhauer said the bowling club have also changed their constitution to allow golfing members into the constitution.
Golfing Club members will gain access to voting rights and get access to three positions on the board, subject to individuals keenness as well as the election process.
Moving forward, there are already two golf Pro Ams in the works to be hosted by the Cowra Golf Club next year - one an Opens Pro Am in April, and another Seniors Pro Am in October.
Both Pro Ams will be two-day events, and Mr Eisenhauer said they will be underwriting them for $30,000 and they will be looking for sponsors.
Cowra Golf Club's Terry Johns said the amalgamation also opens up a marketing opportunity for them and for the town.
On a grassroots level, Mr Eisenhauer said there will be no changes at this stage except for a logo change.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.