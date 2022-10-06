Cowra Guardian

Clubs set to merge

BM
By Brendan McCool
October 6 2022 - 12:50am
After a vote with nearly unanimous support from members of the Cowra Bowling Club and the Cowra Golf Club, the two entities have agreed to amalgamate.

