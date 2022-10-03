The only way is up: Morongla celebrates its 101st spring time show

It has taken three years but Morongla today is finally celebrating its 101st Show.
Sheaf tossing, a climbing wall, Lego, junior lamb judging and tug-o-war all kept the children entertained while the district's rural community had the opportunity to show off its finest lambs and wool.
Show president David Langfield reminded patrons that today's show was the first in Morongla for three years after a "very successful 100th show in 2019".
"Hopefully everyone is enjoying themselves," Mr Langfield said before member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke officially opened the event.
"After a couple of years it's wonderful to be able to be here," Ms Cooke said.
"It's the 101st (show) this year. They're always very special with every passing year."
"The Morongla Show is the one show since I came in to office that I have never missed, because it is always on the Monday of the October long-weekend.
"These days don't come together without a lot of work, and David, to you and your committee, well done on organising today.
"It does take a lot of effort over a number of months and against a difficult backdrop this year coming off the back of a pandemic and adverse weather conditions that have really challenged everyone across the area, but we have a beautiful day and the crowd is gathering."
Ms Cooke made special mention of the show's sponsor's crediting them for helping the Morongla committee keep the cost of the day for attendees low.
"These events are not cheap to put on and (the sponsors) mean we can keep the entry fees at a really good level for families. That only happens because of great sponsors year after year," Ms Cooke said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.