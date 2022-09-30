Thomas the Tank is coming to the show

Thomas the Tank is coming to the Cowra Show to entertain the youngest show goers and their carers.
Thomas the Tank is an electric trackless train which will be stationed at the Show for eight minute rides to delight and entertain all patrons but it is especially suited to the younger brigade of travellers.
Look for the brightly coloured little locomotive, it will have a designated drop off and pick up point where you will be able to get onboard and alight.
Thomas will be tugging along four carriages that can comfortably accommodate six children or a combination of children and adults. Thomas runs at walking pace and can easily and safely navigate around pedestrian traffic.
Thomas is only 1.2m in width and has a very small turning circle (2.8m) and each of the four following carriages has been designed to mimic and follow the movement of the locomotive and will not cut corners.
If your looking for Thomas but can't see him at the Show listen out for his real train bell and electric train horn.
Thomas is battery operated, nil pollution, no noise, and can operate for 12-14 hours before re charging, the four carriages have padded seating, piped kids music and attractive LED lighting.
Thomas is operated by retired Senior Submarine Engineer Officer RAN, Geoff Mitchell, a Vietnam Veteran, and his wife, Lily, at major Shows and Festivals.
To give value to Show Patrons, the Mitchell's currently charge $6 per ride for children or adults. A free photo /video opportunity is offered after each ride and they take Eftpos. There are safety nets fitted between each carriage.
In the interests of security, they encourage parents to bring the kids stroller with them on the ride if they wish.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.