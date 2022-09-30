Strong female cast to take centre stage

A stellar cast has been assembled for Cowra's own production of Steel Magnolias opening for three performances at the Cowra Civic Centre this month.
The first performance will be 7.30pm Friday, October 21 followed by 3pm matinee performances on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.
The Steel Magnolias story requires a strong female ensemble cast covering a range of ages, to take the audience into the lives of a small group of women who have no secrets and pull no punches as they invite theatre goers into their world.
The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in the fictional town of Chinquapin, where the ladies of the neighbourhood regularly come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (Tasha Bellamy) - who is not sure whether or not she is still married, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy (Kelly Luthje) dispenses shampoos, cuts and free advice to a close knit group who include the quarrelsome Ouiser (Kerry Bailey) - an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee (Jenny Friend) - the widow of the former mayor, local social leader M'Lynn (Sheryl-Ann Pulling), and her daughter, Shelby (Kate Smith) - the most fashionable girl in town, who is about to marry a "good ole Southern boy".
Spokesman for the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society, Lawrance Ryan, said "It has been hailed as a celebration of women and the funniest play ever to make you cry and in two weeks Cowra audiences will have the chance to see for themselves why Steel Magnolias is one of the world's most loved plays.
"Written by American playwright Robert Harling and based on his own experience with his sister's death, Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of southern women in northwest Louisiana.
"Steel Magnolia's is a classic piece of American theatre that transitions well to the Australian stage."
Tickets are available onine at: cowraciviccentre.com, by phone at 02 6340 2130 or from the Cowra Civic Centre Box Office, 104 Darling Street Cowra.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
