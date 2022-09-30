Cowra Guardian
Strong female cast to take centre stage

The cast of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Societys upcoming production of Steel Magnolias, top row (l-r) Kelly Luthje, Sheryl-Ann Pulling, Kate Smith, Tasha Bellamy. Bottom row, Kerrie Bailey and Jenny Friend.

A stellar cast has been assembled for Cowra's own production of Steel Magnolias opening for three performances at the Cowra Civic Centre this month.

