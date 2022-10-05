Morgan vets golf winner

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 the Cowra Golf Course displayed evidence of heavy rain in recent days which added to the challenge for the day.
The Veterans played their 9 Hole Stableford Competition from the tenth tee, with 32 starters, playing off the unique Veterans Handicaps. Robert Morgan was the clear winner with 20 points but just 1 point ahead of Robert Vidulich and Ron Newham. The 9 prize winners are listed with their Stableford pointscore and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets.
20 Robert Morgan (17).
19 Robert Vidulich (26).
19 Ron Newham (33).
17 John Holmes (16).
17 Colin Neilson (22).
17 John Bischoff (9).
16 Mark Stirling (15).
16 David Henley (29)*.
*On a countback.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with competitors playing off their official Golflink handicaps, had a field of 32 starters, including Veterans.
It was a closely contest event with Nicky Basson winning with 38 Points followed by three players with 37 points with their order of merit decided on a count back.
The prize winners were:
1st Nicky Basson 38.
2nd Rodney Eastwood 37*.
3rd Mark Rush 37*.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores: Chris Barotto 37, Robert Morgan 36, Col Neilsen 36, Mark Stirling 35, Robert Vidulich 35, Ron Newham 35, Ray Salibury 35.
Nearest the Pin
Hole 7 sponsored by Nicky Basson
Won by Jamie Judd 126cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd
Won by Rodney Eastwood 448cm.
