14 months jail for Cowra man charged with assault

A Cowra man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to common assault (DV related) and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO) when he faced Cowra Local Court on September 7.
Shane Bruce Helies, 42, of Lachlan Valley Way, Cowra was sentenced to 14 months in prison with a nine month non parole period and an aggregate prison sentence of nine months for common assault (DV related).
He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with a non parole period of nine months and an aggregate sentence of 12 months for contravening a prohibition or restriction in an AVO.
Helies' solicitor told the court his client recognised his relationship with the victim was an unhealthy one and that he has been attending an addiction support program since the offence.
Helies aims to undertake anger management courses along with drug and alcohol counselling, the court heard.
The solicitor said his client's offending can be linked to using illicit drugs and he's taking steps to rehabilitate himself.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely said Helies' offences fell on the mid range of the scale in terms of seriousness.
However, she noted that Helies committed the offences while on a Community Corrections Order for prior offences against the same victim, showing an escalation.
According to police documents tendered in court, just before 8am on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Helies engaged in a verbal argument with the victim about not getting out of bed.
He then held the victim with one hand on their throat, and told them "I could kill you".
Shortly after, Helies grabbed the victim's mobile, using it to strike the victim on the side of the head.
The victim was able to contact triple zero, causing Helies to release the victim's mobile and try to apologise.
Helies fled the scene shortly after and was arrested around 10:50am the same morning.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.