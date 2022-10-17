Cowra Guardian

14 months jail for Cowra man charged with assault

October 17 2022 - 9:00pm
14 months jail for Cowra man charged with assault

A Cowra man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to common assault (DV related) and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO) when he faced Cowra Local Court on September 7.

