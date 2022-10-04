Driving while disqualified leads to further disqualifications

A Cowra man has plead guilty to driving while disqualified, but told the court he believed he had his licence back at the time.
Jess Kaylan Butler, 26, of Darling Avenue, Cowra was convicted, fined $660 and disqualified from driving for six months when he appeared before Cowra Local Court on September 7.
Butler told the court he went shopping as he was not aware that his licence had been disqualified due to the previous offence.
He said he had been in court for a similar matter not long before and had believed he had his licence back at the time of the offence.
According to police documents tendered in court, around 2pm on August 8, 2022, police were conducting patrols and saw Butler turning on to Kendal Street from Brisbane Street.
Police pulled Butler over for the purposes of a random breath test.
The breath test produced a negative result for alcohol.
Butler produced a P2 driver's licence when asked. Police checks revealed that the licence had been disqualified for six months from June 22.
When asked by police why he was driving while suspended, Butler stated he thought he was able to drive after his previous driving suspension concluded.
In sentencing, Magistrate Jllian Kiely said said she would take into account that there was some confusion about the previous disqualification period, and that Butler was not pulled over due to the manner of his driving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.