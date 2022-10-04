Cowra Guardian

Fine, disqualification for drug driving

October 4 2022 - 11:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined in his absence for driving with an illicit substance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.