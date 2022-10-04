Fine, disqualification for drug driving

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined in his absence for driving with an illicit substance.
Matthew John Bargwanna, 42, of Bourke Street, Cowra was convicted, fined $880 and disqualified from driving for a 12 month period to begin from September 7.
In Cowra Local Court on September 7, Magistrate Jillian Kiely summarised Bargwanna's charges, stating that they were aggravated by having two drugs in his system and his relatively poor driving record.
According to police documents tendered in court, Bargwanna was pulled over by police on Redfern Street, Cowra around 8pm for the purposes of random testing.
The breath test produced negative results to the presence of alcohol.
The oral fluid test returned a positIve reading to cannabis.
Bargwanna was arrested and taken back to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which produced a positive reading for cannabis and methylamphetamine. A sample was sent for laboratory testing.
