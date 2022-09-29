Plenty on offer at Gooloogong

Following the disappointing weather we have had for the last two markets we are hoping for a lovely Spring day for the next Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets in the Gooloogong Park on Sunday, October 9 from 9am to 1pm.
The bookings are coming in nicely and we have a wide variety of stalls already booked.
What a fabulous day it will be for those wanting to come for a nice drive in the country, catch up with friends, meander through the stalls, purchase some quality products and partake of the various foods available including sausage sandwiches, steak sandwiches, and more.
The OMG donuts will also be returning with their amazing range of fresh donuts. Adam's Patisserie stall will also be attending with their huge array of pastries and breads.
With approximately 11 weeks to Christmas it is an ideal opportunity to come along and start your Christmas shopping early, there will be something for everyone.
You may also pick up that unique gift for your loved one or just something you want for yourself. Some of the other stalls include fresh fruit and vegetables, cooking, soaps, jewellery, beautiful woodwork, leather products, sewing, jams and produce, plants, bric a brac, candles, blacksmith display and much more.
While you are browsing the stalls, catching up with friends, listening to our buskers the young children have the opportunity to get active on the park play equipment and Dad will have the opportunity to show off his talents on the park exercise equipment.
However, please be aware that EFTPOS facilities at the markets are not always available due to poor internet reception so be prepared with cash to make sure you do not miss our on that special purchase.
We hope to see you and your friends at our markets on Sunday, October 9. Mark the date on your calendar and have an enjoyable Spring day out.
For bookings or further information please contact Lynne Dowd on 0263448350 or 0427120750 or Michele Spicer on 63448291.
Located on the Lachlan Valley Way between Cowra and Forbes, Gooloogong is a popular stopover point.
The town boasts a fine country pub known as the "Goolie", as well as a takeaway store and general store.
You can also camp and truly get away from it all at one of the more popular local spots near the Lachlan River.
Gooloogong is also the location of a tranquil spot ideal for fully self-contained motorhomes or caravans.
Former local Elise Idiens spoke recently of her involvement with the markets explaining how when returning to Gooloogong from work away she had found the town had become distant to one another.
So she took the opportunity to use her artistic, social media, photography and hairdressing skills to help expand the market to a greater audience and encourage social interaction.
The market has grown with the efforts of Elise and many other locals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.