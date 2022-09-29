Cowra Guardian

No dig gardens topic of garden club meeting

By Carol Doyle
September 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Bush presenting a gift to guest speaker, Rachel Young, at the last meeting of the garden club.

The last monthly meeting special guest speaker Rachel Young from the Department of Agriculture. Orange, was a very dynamic speaker on climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.