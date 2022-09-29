No dig gardens topic of garden club meeting

The last monthly meeting special guest speaker Rachel Young from the Department of Agriculture. Orange, was a very dynamic speaker on climate change.
She is involved in tracking climate change and very interested in ''No Dig Gardens''.
Her address was enthusiastic and simple at times with the study of climate change.
Interesting questions were taken from the members.
The presentation was well received by the audience of the Cowra Garden Club. Member Mr Alan Bush gave an appreciation gift Rachel.
The meeting proceeded with the organising of Cowra Open Gardens to be held over the weekend of Saturday October 22 and Sunday October 23. The gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm.
The tickets will be available Friday October 7, 2022 from Cowra Visitors Centre and Shoes 4 You.
Tickets costing will be $ 20.00 to cover both days.
There will be eight Gardens Open and each year the Cowra Garden Club donate to a local charitable organisation from proceeds of Open Gardens.
Morning and Afternoon teas will be served from Geoff and Rowena Casey's by the Cowra Evening CWA Ladies.
The gardens to open will be Gary and Pam McKay, John and Judy Dutton, Geoff and Annette Wilson, Terry and Sharon Koen, June Wilkins, Beth Rue, Cliff and Kay Dykes, Dr. Peter and Sue Davidson.
A feature will be published in the Cowra Guardian on October 20 highlighting the gardens.
The next meeting will be Thursday October 6, 2022 in the Senior Citizens rooms at 7.30pm.
Members are reminded to pot up for the garden trading table at the open gardens.
This meeting will have as guest speaker Dr Lyn Fragar, of Cowra.
Dr Fragar was a GP in the Western Suburbs of Sydney, then went to be a Specialist Public Health Physician and was awarded the AO for pioneering Farm Safe.
Dr Fragar will speak on ''A Life in Rural Health'' and ''Farm Safe.''
Dr Fragar's preoccupation is Sustainability and Bio Diversity.
All welcome, supper will be served.
