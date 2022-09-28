Blues celebrate 2022 season

With the end of the 2022 Central West AFL season, the Guardian spoke with Cowra Blues President Frank Bright about how the club's season went and their plans moving forward.
This year, they made it to the semi finals, but unfortunately were unable to cinch the win to contest the grand final.
Frank said overall they're extremely proud of the club, and their progress over the past year to turn the Cowra Blues in to a family friendly club.
"When me and Nathan Worth took over the one thing we wanted to do was get the football club back to a family atmosphere.
"Over the last couple of years we've gone away from that, it's been more of a boys club," he said.
This year, the club worked on making the club family friendly and welcoming, Frank said and inviting partners and families to participate.
Once they did that, their numbers began to increase, with more involvement from women and families.
The Cowra Bowling Club coming on as a major sponsor and their facilities helped promote the Blues' push to become more family friendly Frank said.
"Overall I'm extremely proud and I know Nathan's extremely proud of the football club, of how much we've transformed in this year. Where we now sit, the players we've got, we've got really good core base again.
"We're really excited for the future and particularly next year," Frank said.
"Everyone is excited about the future."
The Club will be hosting a season launch later this year in October and are pushing to host a women's team next season.
"Just our numbers at the moment allow us to expand a little bit more than what we've been able to in the last couple of years," Frank said.
While they are pushing to have a women's footy team again, Frank said they are probably a couple of years away from being able to set up junior teams.
The Blues season vote count was held on Saturday with 22 players recording votes.
Blair Holgate was awarded Best and Fairest storming home with 19 votes in the last four rounds finishing on 25, to just edge out runner up Mark Hurley on 21.
Jack Stott was a couple of votes behind on 19 following a solid season, followed by Brayden Harmer-Clark, Braydon Hyland, Laing Whinfield, Chris Day and Marc Hyland.
Coach Marc Hyland couldn't separate his Most Consistent awards, sharing them between Jack Stott and Caleb Worth.
The Most Improved went to Blake Bourke, with Jack Stott receiving the Best Back.
The Leading Goalkicker was Nathan Worth.
The Coach's Award went to Brayden Harmer-Clark and Kye Hill
Player's Player Award (sponsored by Rich and Janet Leary) was won by Jack Stott.
Roy Butcher Memorial Clubperson of the Year was won by Nathan Worth.
The Cowra Blues AFL Club said they would like to give a massive thanks to the club's valued sponsors Cowra Bowling Club, Powertech Electrical, Ox Traffic, Bryants Glass, Mr Embroidery, Sportspower, Marks Pumps, FlyOz, Phills Paint & Blinds.
Coaches: The club are looking to fill its coaching positions, especially senior men and the proposed women's team.
Coaching a footy team obviously has its challenges, but is also a rewarding experience.
Level 1 accreditation courses will be available prior to the season and involves an online course making the process easier than previously.
Please consider applying for the positions.
Womens Team: The club is planning to field a women's team in 2023.
Whether you've played before or not, if at all interested please make contact with the club and become part of the excitement of AFL footy.
An initial information meeting is being held on Sunday, October 23.
More information about the Cowra Blues push to form a women's squad can be found on the back page.
