Cowra Ladies Probus host September meeting

Once again our members met at the Bowling Club for our September meeting. As Father's Day falls in September members were asked to bring along photos and mementos or anything of ionterest belonging to their father.
Most brought along photos of very handsome young men in their uniforms (nothing nicer than a man in uniform. We owe so much to these courageous young men, thank you).
October, Friday 14 being our next meeting, members are asked to bring something relating to opals, as October's birthstone birthstone being the opal. We will also be having a quiz on opals.
Jeanette Wheeldon was our guest for September, introduced by Margie Ryan.
Jeanette started nursing at 16 years of age at Orange Base Hospital doing night shift duty.
Lots of jokes were played on the trainee nurses, for example they were sent for a long wait, a bucket of steam and fallopian tubes.
After Jeanette graduated she went to St Margaret's Hospital in Sydney to do midwifery, nursing in Cairns, Green Island and Herberton on the Atherton Tablelands for six months. The Flying Doctors went there every six months.
She travelled on a cargo ship from Darwin to Perth where she worked in a repat hospital before going overseas to London in 1963, spending six weeks at Earl's Court, where she met lots of Aussies.
She spoke about working in a shoe shop and her friend worked in a material shop, along with being usherettes in a theatre. Working in different hospitals in London, Ireland and Scotland for 18 months.
Jeanette did a lot of travelling, hitch-hiking for eight weeks before returning to Australia and settling in Canowindra.
On Wednesday, October 12 at 10am Probus members have been invited to Pam and Gary McKay's garden at 38 Dawson Drive, Cowra. Please take a plate to share.
A mystery trip has been planned for Tuesday, November 15. Cost is $83 and includes lunch, morning tea and entry into two attractions. Names to Beryl and Anne. The cut off date is November 1. More details to come.
New members always welcome. 10am for morning tea, with the meeting to start at 10:30am. There is always an interesting guest speaker, thanks to Margie Ryan.
Many thanks, Sandra Anthony-Cox.
