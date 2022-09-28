Cowra Blues aims to field women's squad

With the end of the 2022 AFL season, the Cowra Blues AFL Club have begun looking forward to next year and are proposing to re-form a women's team for the 2023 season.
On the back of a revamped AFLW season with many other AFL clubs in the region now fielding a women's team and a general increased interest in women's sport, the Blues will make every endeavour to get a side up and running again.
Cowra Blues President Frank Bright remains confident of recruiting a team to kick off in 2023.
"There were a couple of players from Cowra [who] travel to the Bathurst Giants to play this season, and we had a few enquiries pre-season but they came too late to enter a side," Frank said.
"It will be a challenge to start from scratch, but I'm pretty sure the interest is there."
The Blues last fielded a team in 2020 with COVID 19 actually helping with recruitment.
"With other sporting codes in recess due to the pandemic, AFL-Central West had a shortened season starting late, and a few players came across especially from League tag," Frank said.
The club will hold an information session on October 23 with all interested players encouraged to attend.
"We wanted to start early to gauge what interest is out there, and even perhaps organise a training session or two especially for newer players to work on some skills," Frank said.
Details of the information session in October will be released shortly.
In the meantime, players can register their interest by contacting the club via the club's Facebook page (Cowra Blues AFL) or by sending a message to 0428 413 246.
In other local AFL news, the Cowra Blues recently celebrated their season at their annual presentation night.
The Guardian also spoke with Cowra Blues Club President Frank Bright about how the club fared in the 2022 season.
