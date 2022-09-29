Memories are made as Sakura Matsuri makes a triumphant return to Cowra

Sakuri Matsuri returned to the Cowra Japanese Garden on Saturday and the weather obliged with a beautiful day to greet a near record crowd of 3,000.
Blossoms were a visual treat and a fitting backdrop to the fine performances of visiting artists and stallholders.
Garden Manager, Margaret Davidson, said, "whilst the glory of the flowers may be fleeting the memories of the day for visitors will last a lifetime."
"Its really rare for us to have so much blossom open for the Festival so Sakura Matsuri this year is one to remember.
"The Festival is a well loved event and this year we saw not only local and regional visitors but people who travelled from Queensland, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne to be with us on the day.
"Official representatives of Japan including the Consul Generals from Sydney and Melbourne and the Chinese Ambassador from Canberra also attended.
"Cherry blossom time is short but that makes this event more special as its a reminder to make the most of spring as its beauty is short-lived."
Another special visitor to Sakura Matsuri was Monique Cox and her family from Wodonga whose attendance at the Festival was facilitated by the Make A Wish Foundation.
Monique has a special love for the land of the rising sun which helps to clear the cloud of fatigue that plagues Monique's everyday life. Monique, 17, was diagnosed at 14 with severe systemic scleroderma, a condition that causes hardening and tightening of the skin.
Japan is such a welcoming distraction for Monique because much of the past three years has been bleak, spent in and out of hospital with her rare illness. A full story on Monique's visit will appear in the next edition of the Guardian.
Past participants in the Cowra - Seikei student exchange scheme also took advantage of the Festival to reunite at the Festival on the weekend.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
