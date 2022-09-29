Things to do around Cowra and the region

Eugowra Harness Racing Club returns with the Canola Cup and one of the community's biggest days out on the long weekend Monday. Come to the Eugowra Showground paceway to see harness racing at its best and enjoy entertainment for the whole family: don your finest for Fashions on the Field, and be part of the fun with bouncing pony rides, ladies and gents dash for cash, and free kids amusements. It all starts at midday on Monday. All amenities on course including TAB and bar.