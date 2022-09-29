Things to do around Cowra and the region

CANOLA CUP
Monday, October 3
Eugowra Harness Racing Club returns with the Canola Cup and one of the community's biggest days out on the long weekend Monday. Come to the Eugowra Showground paceway to see harness racing at its best and enjoy entertainment for the whole family: don your finest for Fashions on the Field, and be part of the fun with bouncing pony rides, ladies and gents dash for cash, and free kids amusements. It all starts at midday on Monday. All amenities on course including TAB and bar.
Crafty Scarecrows
Wednesday, October 5 from 2pm
Let your imagination run wild as you craft a crazy scarecrow at the Cowra Library. Create a cool, crazy or scary looking scarecrow out of wooden spoons to place in the garden and scare away those cheeky currawongs! Ages: 5 -10+. Book your place online via www.cwl.nsw.gov.au events page or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180
Exploding Chalk
Friday, October 7 from 2pm
Celebrate Spring and its explosion of colours with our exploding chalk activity! An event hosted at Cowra Library as part of Cowra's Carnival of Colours. Is there anything better than things that fizz and explode? Ages: 7+. Book your place online via www.cwl.nsw.gov.au events page or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180
Downton Abbey Ball
Saturday October 8
Get your black ties and ball gowns ready for the Downton Abbey Ball on October 8. The theme of the night is the Downton Abbey era. The dances starts at 7pm on the Saturday at the Canowindra Services Club. There will also be a thank you dance on Sunday morning from 11am. Tickets cost $50 and include both dances. For more information or to buy tickets call Gail on 0417 747 338
Iandra Castle Open Day
Sunday, October 9
Take the time out to explore the historic Iandra Castle homestead, surrounding buildings and gardens. Gates open from 10pm to 2pm. Iandra Castle was built between 1908 and 1910 in the Federation Romanesque style by the pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone.
Author Talk: Ryan Butta
Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30am
Head down to Cowra Library as Ryan Butta launches his latest book - The Ballad of Abdul Wade. This alternative history defies the standard horse-powered folklore to reveal the debt this country owes to dromedaries, their drivers and those who brought them here.
The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
First Friday of each month from 12:30pm to 2.30pm
The meeting is now followed by an optional session for skill sharing of any kind whether computer, art, literacy, etc any skill which survivors want to learn to improve their well-being and others are willing to share. Please contact Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460 for more information.
