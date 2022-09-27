Inner Wheel of Cowra hosts successful stall

On Friday morning. September 23 the Inner Wheel Club of Cowra was able to mount its first street stall for three years.
The situation of the past two years caused by the COVID pandemic meant that such an activity was unable to be undertaken. The members were extremely enthusiastic to make this activity a complete success.
The focus was a raffle in which there were two prizes of monster hampers. In addition, there were lots of deliciously inviting cakes and slices available for sale. The location of the stall being in a busy part of Kendal Street meant passing trade was brisk.
The fortunate winners of the hampers were Lola Bryant and Denise Pullen. These ladies were thrilled to receive delivery of their prizes and said they looked forward to seeing what goodies the hampers contained. Monies raised will be used to add to Cowra Inner Wheel's donations to community organisations in our town.
Inner Wheel Club of Cowra meets on the third Monday of the month at the Services Club at 11am. Information about Inner Wheels activities and aims or any interest in being involved can be had by contacting Christine Parker on 0428 445 003.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.