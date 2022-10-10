Community grants to support veterans, boost awareness available

Community groups can now apply for $3,000 grants for projects which support local veterans or boost awareness of their role in Australia's military history.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said applications are now open for the $100,000 Anzac Community Grants Program and encouraged eligible organisations to apply.
"Veterans past and present have served to keep us safe and this is an opportunity to recognise their sacrifices while enriching our communities," Ms Cooke said.
"It may be the restoration of a medals' display cabinet or researching a local veteran; let's see what ideas come from our local communities."
Grants cover four categories: local community historical research and education; preservation or display of war memorabilia; public commemorative events; and support to members of the NSW veteran community.
Applications are open to individuals and not-for-profit organisations including local government authorities, non-government organisations, ex-service organisations and educational institutions.
Over 50 projects were selected in 2021, including Cowra Author Lusi Austin to support the distribution of her fictional post-war book 'Jack's Visit to Cowra'.
The Junee Broadway Museum was also successful in the previous round, with a project to preserve the Army Great Coat and Call to Arms certificate belonging to former Junee resident Corporal Frank Boyton.
Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott announced an increase in funding available to local community groups to apply for a grant, worth up to $3,000.
"The NSW Government has increased funding available to honour former and current serving personnel. I encourage anyone who is interested in the service and sacrifice of veterans in New South Wales to apply for an Anzac Community Grant," Mr Elliott said.
Applications are open until 11 November 2022: www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/grants
