Community grants to support veterans, boost awareness available

Updated October 12 2022 - 4:35am, first published October 10 2022 - 4:30am
Steph Cooke MP with Les Sutherland, Mary Gee and Terry D'Elvoux from Koorawatha Progress Association. Image supplied.

Community groups can now apply for $3,000 grants for projects which support local veterans or boost awareness of their role in Australia's military history.

